Broncos fans react to heartbreaking AFC Championship loss to Patriots

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The buzz about the Broncos season continues Monday despite Sunday's playoff loss. Around workplaces and online, fans are offering opinions on calls by referees and also some of the decisions made by the Broncos coaching staff.

While praising Jarrett Stidham for stepping in for Bo Nix, there's speculation about what would've happened if Nix wasn't injured. Most of all, fans are staying true to the Broncos, pointing to one of the best seasons for the team in a long time.

"Going for it on the 4th when you should've taken the points," said Daniel Hernandez, a Broncos fan. "There were a few things there that maybe they should've done differently, but at the end of the day it was still a great season."

Plenty are also commenting on the cold and snow and how it could've impacted the game.

News5 spoke with some fans who braved the weather ahead of kickoff. You can hear from them below:

___

Violence in Minnesota leads to nationwide protests, including Downtown Colorado Springs Hundreds of demonstrators turned up outside of city hall in Colorado Springs, protesting the killing of another American citizen by ICE agents. Violence in Minnesota leads to nationwide protests, including Downtown Colorado Springs

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.