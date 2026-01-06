Broncos clinch number one seed in AFC, tickets on sale for Divisional Game

DENVER, Colo. (KOAA) — The Denver Broncos clinched the number one seed in the AFC following Sunday's win against the Los Angeles Chargers.

With the win, the Broncos will have a bye in the Wild Card game. They lost in that round last year against the Buffalo Bills. Denver's last successful playoff run was when they won the Super Bowl in the 2015-2016 season.

The players say it's about time to achieve some postseason success.

"Flashing back to the offseason, you know, the pitch was... we just need more pieces," said Broncos tight end Evan Engram. "We just need a couple more pieces and... for us to, you know, get to this part, but still (have) a lot left for us to go get... (it) is definitely a blessing."

"I mean, this place is special to me, you know, this team, this organization, my family grew up here, I grew up here, I became a man here," said Broncos left tackle Garrett Bolles. "So, to be able to... the city and this community (back) to where it belongs and get the Broncos organization back to where it needs to be, it's a special moment for sure."

The Broncos will face the lowest seed remaining from this weekend's Wild Card round. The scenarios of teams the Broncos will face are below:



Broncos will face the Chargers if they beat the Patriots

Broncos will face the Bills if they beat Jaguars and the Patriots beat the Chargers

Broncos will face the winner of the Steelers versus the Texans if the Jaguars beat the Bills and the Patriots beat the Chargers

Ticketmaster shows prices for the Broncos Divisional Game are going for between $500 and $2,000.

