Boeser has hat trick, last-place Canucks overcome blowing 4-goal lead to beat NHL-leading Avs 8-6

DENVER (AP) — Marcus Pettersson scored with 5:39 remaining, Brock Boeser had a hat trick and the last-place Vancouver Canucks blew a four-goal lead before beating the NHL-leading Colorado Avalanche 8-6 on Wednesday night.

The Canucks, who entered the game 58 points behind the Avalanche, scored in all sorts of ways, including 29 seconds into the game, short-handed, on the power play and into an empty net to snap a six-game slide.

They led 6-2 in the second only to see Colorado tie it up with 6:02 left. Just 23 seconds later, Pettersson knocked in his first goal since November. Boeser sealed it by lining the puck down the ice and into an empty net.

Teddy Blueger scored twice, while Max Sasson and Jake DeBrusk also added goals to spoil a night in which Nathan MacKinnon became the first player this season to reach 50 goals. Vancouver took advantage of the Avalanche juggling their defensive pairings with Cale Makar sidelined by an upper-body injury.

Kevin Lankinen made 24 saves.

Sam Malinski scored twice, while Gabriel Landeskog, Parker Kelly and Brent Burns also scored. MacKinnon notched his second 50-goal campaign of his career with his score early in the first.

Colorado goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood was pulled with 4:39 left in the second after allowing six goals on 19 shots. Scott Wedgewood stopped five shots in relief.

The Avalanche were rolling after a 9-2 win over Calgary on Monday.

Before fans had a chance to settle into their seats, the Canucks were up 1-0. Sasson's goal 29 seconds into the game was the fastest by the Canucks since Oct. 22, 2024 (21 seconds).

Burns had a goal and an assist as he played in his 999th straight game. The all-time Ironman streak belongs to Phil Kessel, who skated in 1,064 consecutive games.

Up next

Canucks: At Minnesota on Thursday.

Avalanche: At Dallas on Saturday.

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AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

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