Bo Nix’s late-game comebacks keep rescuing Broncos, but solving slow starts remains a top priority

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos have the most fourth-quarter comebacks in the NFL since the quarterback entered the league in 2024.

That's proof of his late-game moxie — he can work his way out of any jam — and, in part, a product of his early-game malaise. The Broncos have been outscored 40-10 in the first half this season.

But after halftime, Nix flips the script. He has 10 career final-quarter rallies on his resume, including last weekend when he led the Broncos back from a 16-0 halftime deficit for a 30-26 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Coming from behind week after week, though, is not exactly a reliable game plan. That's why the Broncos (2-1) are trying to buck their slow-start trend.

“I think it's just all about execution right now,” said Nix, whose team plays at San Francisco (3-0) on Sunday. “We have to sustain drives. We have to get the first first down. Typically, once we do that, we have good success. I think we just have to stay on the field longer. It’s just early-down success right now, execution.”

To Nix's point: The Broncos have had the ball 15 times in the first half this season and failed to pick up even one first down on seven of those drives. In the second half, they've had at least one first down on 11 of 16 drives.

Jack Dempsey/AP Photo/Jack Dempsey Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix talks to reporters following an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

“Obviously, we want to be able to start faster and be able to put together four quality quarters of football,” receiver Courtland Sutton said. “We are working on trying to be better in that aspect.

“We are a really strong finishing team, but if we can pair together a fast start plus finishing strong, that is where I think the magic is going to come from.”

Improving the run game could be key to faster starts

The solution may lie with something as simple as revamping the ground game. The team has 243 yards rushing this season, which is second worst in the NFL behind the Green Bay Packers (146). The backfield has been banged up with J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey dealing with ailments and Jonah Coleman currently on injured reserve with an ankle injury.

Coach Sean Payton equated lackluster starts with an erratic rushing attack. This season, he handed the play-calling duties over to offensive coordinator Davis Webb, who said the team needs to “run with a little bit more conviction.”

“We've got to come out the gate obviously a lot faster,” Webb added. “But man, you can’t argue the resiliency and what’s been basically the tradition here, in regards to coming out of halftime like their hair is on fire. So hopefully we wake up with that intensity in San Francisco.”

It may be tricky given that the 49ers have yet to allow any points in the first quarter. However, they've surrendered 24 in the fourth.

“We don’t panic,” said Nix, who's 26-11 in the regular season as the starter. “Nobody really has to say much, but we’re all just motivating each other and encouraging each other.

“Once you do it a few times, you just know you can do it. We all just get in the huddle like, ‘This is our time, guys. This is what we’ve built and what we’ve managed to become.’ ... It’s just doing it over and over and knowing I have the guys to go out there and go on a game-winning drive because we’ve done it against many, many good teams.”

Payton wants to win in every month

The Broncos are 10-3 in October under Payton, including 4-0 last season. Not that he puts too much stock in past numbers.

“I think the coach in you says, ‘Man, why isn’t it better in September?’” Payton cracked. “So hopefully we can continue that.”

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