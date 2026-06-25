Blue Jackets acquire winger Valeri Nichushkin in a trade with the Avalanche

DENVER, Colo. (AP) — The Columbus Blue Jackets made a big addition on the eve of the draft by acquiring do-it-all winger Valeri Nichushkin in a trade with the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday.

The Blue Jackets sent the 43rd pick this weekend, a third-rounder next year and a fifth-rounder in 2028 to Colorado.

“Valeri is a big, strong forward who skates exceptionally well, can score goals, win puck battles and doesn’t shy away from playing in the hard areas,” said Columbus general manager Don Waddell. “He is an accomplished two-way player who competes at a high level and we are very excited to welcome him to the Blue Jackets family.”

Nichushkin scored nine goals during the Avalanche’s 2022 Stanley Cup run and played the clinching Game 6 in the final on a broken right foot. He has been one of their most useful players when on the ice.

Staying there has been an issue for the Russian who is now 31. He had off-ice trouble that sidelined him during the playoffs in 2023 and ’24, the latter being an indefinite suspension four months after entering the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program in January of that year.

Nichushkin has four more seasons left on his contract at a salary cap hit of $6.125 million.

Moving on from him gives space for Colorado, with president of hockey operations Joe Sakic back as GM following Chris MacFarland’s exit to Nashville, which may be needed for a long-term extension with number one defenseman Cale Makar.

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Davis Mortuary owners, former Pueblo County Coroner, in custody In the latest update from the 10th Judicial District Attorney's Office, the owners of Davis Mortuary, Christopher and Brian Cotter, have been arrested as of Thursday morning. They were booked into the Pueblo County Jail. Davis Mortuary owners, former Pueblo County Coroner, in custody

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