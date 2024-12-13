Barrier Breakers Strength and Performance focused on guiding Pueblo youth athletes

PUEBLO — This Pueblo gym was originally started up to train bodybuilders but has quickly turned into a resource for the next generation of athletes.

In January of 2023, Riley Edick and his business partner began buying weights and other gym equipment on Facebook Marketplace to get rolling on their idea of opening a gym.

In a few short months filled with nonstop handwork, including hand-making some of their own dumbbells, they were ready to open up their business.

As business picked up, Riley started to notice more children becoming a part of his clientele. Now he primarily works with the youth and high school athletes trying to make it to the next level in their respective sports.

“We love what we do. Obviously, this is not the direction we saw this going but the kids love it and it’s contagious. It’s hard to look them in the eyes and think about them not being in here,” said Riley.

Working with kids was not on Riley’s bingo card but spending time with them in the gym and seeing all their hard work helped him to realize it was his calling.

He has allowed the gym to become more than just a place for the youth to workout, but an environment they can feel safe in and express themselves as needed.

“We give them a true escape and kids can just be themselves for an hour. If they need to scream or let out what’s bugging them, this is the place to do it. We don’t hold them back in any sense. We let them come in here and get everything out because we all know the alternative.”

Crime and gang violence has been a rising issue over the last few years in Pueblo and Barrier Breakers is hoping to be an alternative for local children.

Through strength and performance training, Riley and his business partner are looking to help the next generation build confidence in themselves and give them something positive to focus on.

“Our youth doesn’t have many opportunities here in Pueblo but having Riley and this gym really does give them a chance to focus more on positive things away from those things that are not so well,” said Amanda Hasenack, a mother of clients at the gym.

To help keep children out of trouble, Riley does not reject families that are going through tough times. As a business, Barrier Breakers has standard costs and fees for all their clients but Riley understands that sometimes a family may not be able to come up with those required funds.

Instead of turning those families away, he still accepts them in and asks nothing more than for the kids to work hard when they get into the gym.

“What the kids give me is worth more than any dollar ever. Some of these kids have transformations you have to just see to fully understand it but to me it keeps me going. It makes me realize how hard my life isn’t and I can easily go and figure out a few hundred dollars if I need it. These kids, if they need to go figure out a few hundred dollars we all know what they’re going to do to get it.”

Riley works with children starting at the age of eight, but he also accepts adult clients. For inquiries about hoot get started, he can be reached at riley@barrierbreakersgym.com.

