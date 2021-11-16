Watch
Avs' Compher out for 1 month with upper-body injury

Jeff Roberson/AP
Colorado Avalanche's J.T. Compher in action during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues Thursday, April 22, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Posted at 10:57 PM, Nov 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-16 00:57:55-05

DENVER — The injury bug continues to hit the Colorado Avalanche.

On Monday, head coach Jared Bednar announced that forward J.T. Compher will be out approximately one month with an upper-body injury.

Compher suffered the injury in the first period of Colorado's 6-2 win over San Jose on Saturday. He joins star Nathan Mackinnon on the injury report as the center suffered a lower-body injury last week.

Compher is currently fourth on the team in points (nine) this season. His five goals on the year is tied for the most on Colorado with Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen. With Compher and Nathan McKinnon both out, Bednar announced that Rantanen will move to center on the top line.

