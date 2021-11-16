Avs' Compher out for 1 month with upper-body injury

DENVER — The injury bug continues to hit the Colorado Avalanche.

On Monday, head coach Jared Bednar announced that forward J.T. Compher will be out approximately one month with an upper-body injury.

Compher suffered the injury in the first period of Colorado's 6-2 win over San Jose on Saturday. He joins star Nathan Mackinnon on the injury report as the center suffered a lower-body injury last week.

Compher is currently fourth on the team in points (nine) this season. His five goals on the year is tied for the most on Colorado with Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen. With Compher and Nathan McKinnon both out, Bednar announced that Rantanen will move to center on the top line.