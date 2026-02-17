Avalanche players trade team jerseys for national colors at Olympics

DENVER, Colo (KOAA) — For the first time since 2014, NHL players are competing in the Winter Olympic Games, and the Colorado Avalanche are well represented in Milan Cortina.

The Avalanche have eight players selected to represent their respective countries in what marks the return of NHL participation after a 12-year hiatus. All but one of them are receiving this Olympic honor for the first time.

Gabriel Landeskog is the only player making a second Olympic appearance after he won silver with Sweden in 2014. Those making their first appearance are as follows: Nathan MacKinnon (Canada), Cale Makar (Canada), Devon Toews (Canada), Martin Necas (Czechia), Brock Nelson (USA), Artturi Lehkonen (Finland), and Joel Kiviranta (Finland).



Hear More From Some of Them In The Video Player Below

While many of them have represented their countries in different tournaments, the Olympics bring a different feel.

"Anytime you get to put the Canadian crest on it's an amazing experience. You really feel the weight of the nation on your shoulders so it's a pretty cool sensational feeling,” Makar said.

"I think it's unreal. Any time you put on a national jersey is pretty special and I'm super excited,” Necas added.

Brock Nelson is the only Avalanche player representing the United States. He is a third-generation Olympian, following in the footsteps of his grandfather and uncle who won gold in 1960 and 1980 during the Miracle on Ice.

"It hits a little bit different knowing what my grandfather and great uncle accomplished. To share (this) with them was special. I could tell you they jumped up so it was emotional,” Nelson said.

Playing against teammates for the first time on the world stage will be a new experience for them all, but they made one thing clear when it comes time to hit the ice.

"Put the friendships on pause, and everyone is going to want to go over there and try to win a medal and have the bragging rights when we come back over here,” Nelson stated.

"Once we step on the ice, there are no friends out there, and everybody is just trying to win,” Necas added.

"I mean, it's going to be fun. I've never really played against guys like that before, where you're on the same team so it'll be a new journey, but I'm excited for it,” Makar said.

When asked which means more — a gold medal or a Stanley Cup — the players said they would like to have both. But if they had to choose, they'd take the Stanley Cup because they've worked all season long with those same guys, and they want to have that shared experience.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.