Woodland Park junior Link Bryden breaks school's strikeout record

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group and does not reflect the same of KOAA.

Woodland Park High School junior Link Bryden has etched his name in the school's baseball history books by setting a new record for career strikeouts.

Bryden surpassed the previous record of 104 strikeouts during a 12-2 win over Harrison. He has since extended his total to 126 strikeouts, and remarkably, he achieved this milestone just six games into his junior season.

"It's a really cool feeling, especially since I'm a junior. I still got a whole other year and I just crashed the record. It's a really neat feeling, definitely a cool experience. I couldn't have done it without my team and my coaches. They've definitely pushed me to be where I'm at in my pitching career," said Bryden.

The young pitcher was aware he was approaching the record but was caught off guard when he actually broke it.

"Honestly I wasn't too sure of the moment when it happened. I was kind of just in the game, just doing what I do, just pitching. And then I came back to the dugout and coach was like 'hey I got to get that ball, I got to get that ball.' And I was like did I do it? He was like you just broke the record and I was like oh man! It's just a surreal experience," said Bryden.

With the remainder of his junior season still ahead plus his entire senior year, Bryden has ambitious goals for how high he can set the new record.

"If I can hold onto this record, that would be nice. For a number I'm thinking at least 200 by graduation. I'm at like 130 right now I think so that should definitely be doable. Probably mid 200's would be really nice," said Bryden.

Beyond the strikeout record, Bryden has his sights set on other school records, including single-season stolen bases and home runs. However, his primary focus remains on helping the Panthers make a postseason run as the team is currently enjoying its best season in more than 15 years.

___

About Athlete of the Week

News5 works to honor the high school Athlete of the Week throughout the school year in our Tuesday evening newscasts. We’re looking for that special teen who is working hard and playing right all while making parents and coaches proud.

Nominate your Athlete of the Week today! See our current and past athletes of the week, click here.

Loading…

___





Teller Commissioner says Forest Service lost 40% Colorado firefighting capacity Teller County Commissioner Dan Williams said a Forest Service employee recently revealed the agency was facing a 40% reduction in firefighting capability in the state of Colorado following massive federal cuts. Teller County Commissioner says Forest Service lost 40% firefighting capacity in Colorado

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.