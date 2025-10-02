Vanguard School junior balances dual sports and six AP classes

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group and do not reflect the same of KOAA.

Deven Jain has found a way to excel both on the field and in the classroom, proving that dedication and time management can lead to remarkable achievements.

The Vanguard School junior is competing in both soccer and golf during the fall sports season for the third consecutive year while maintaining an unweighted GPA of 3.9 across six Advanced Placement classes.

"I thought it would be fun to play golf and soccer. I thought it would be a challenge, and it would be a way to set me apart from others that are playing sports. It's busy, but I definitely think it was the right decision," Jain said.

The demanding schedule requires significant sacrifices from the student-athlete.

"Every day I have golf practice, and then I go to soccer practice, and then I come home and I have multiple classes of homework. So my social life kind of declines because I don't have as much time to go out and hang out with my friends. But I think it's worth it to push myself in academics and sports," Jain said.

His dedication has produced impressive results on the soccer field. After scoring just three goals last season, Jain is leading his team with 10 goals in 10 games this year.

"There have been games where I have multiple goals and hat tricks, and then games where I don't get any goals. My main goal was to score at least five goals, but then I've bumped that up to 15 now because I really want to be the main goal scorer on our team," Jain said.

Jain's leadership has helped propel Vanguard to an 8-1-1 record and a Top 3 ranking in Class 2A. Despite being only a junior, he already has his sights set on attending an Ivy League school for college.

