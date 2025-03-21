UCCS’s Amyah Moore Allen earns first team all south-central region after breakout year

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group and does not reflect the same of KOAA.

UCCS basketball star Amyah Moore Allen was tasked with stepping up into a bigger role this year, and she did more than deliver.

Last year, as a sophomore, she came off the bench and averaged 12 points per game, but this year, she led the team in scoring with 19 points per game while also leading the team in assists and steals.

Amyah reached the 1,000-point mark in her career this season and was named to the first team all-conference and south-central region.

“I feel like this year I really stepped into that starter role. Came in and did what needed to be done. Obviously there’s a lot that I still need to work on in my game which is going to be the work for the summer but this year I feel like I did what needed to be done.”

In the final week of the regular season, Amyah was awarded the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Player of the Week after setting a new program record for points in a game with 40.

Going into the RMAC tournament as a 6-seed, Amyah led UCCS to the program's second conference tournament title. She scored 28 points in the championship game and was named the tournament MVP.

“I was so excited. As soon as the buzzer went off I just started running to my bench. I went and grabbed Jayla, the first person I seen and just grabbed her. I was very excited because last year was a very devastating ending so for it to be that type pf ending, it was very good to me.”

As a Harrison graduate, Amyah takes pride in succeeding at the collegiate level and doing so in her hometown.

“It means a lot because a lot of people are watching that watched me in high school. Just to see that I am building and building and on top of that I am a mother, I know a lot of people are looking up to that. It feels good to be one of those people that people look up to.”

Amyah says that she is looking forward to next year and becoming more of a vocal leader for the Mountain Lions. She also says that her goals are to repeat as the conference tournament champions and even eclipse 1500 career points.

