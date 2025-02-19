Traven Sharon: Colorado’s 35th four-time wrestling champion

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group and does not reflect the same of KOAA.

All eyes inside of Ball Arena were on Fowler’s Traven Sharon as the 2025 state wrestling tournament came to a pause so he could be honored as Colorado’s next four-time champion.

Sharon pinned his opponent in three minutes and fifty-two seconds to claim his fourth title, putting him in elite company of Colorado’s finest wrestlers.

Becoming a four-timer was not a goal Sharon set out to achieve at the beginning of his career, but it was a journey he was happy to be on after claiming his first title.

“If you would’ve told me that I would’ve been a four timer, I would’ve laughed. I never, never thought I’d have the chance and then when I won my freshman year it became a dream. Having the opportunity to chase that dream all the way through this point has been an amazing experience.”

When asked why he never thought he would be in this position, Sharon responded by saying he is not very athletic. In fact, he joked by saying he got into wrestling because his dad looked at him and knew he would not be able to play basketball.

He is now the second four-timer in Fowler’s history. Brent Van Hee became the first from Fowler to do so in 1986. As Sharon was inching closer to becoming the next to achieve the feat, he was able to work with Van Hee’s dad and soak in some of his knowledge.

“We’ve got some tradition there," said Sharon. "We’ve had one in the past and I’ve gotten to spend a little time with his dad Tom and he’s been coaching on me a little bit. It’s pretty cool to follow in his footsteps and do it again.”

Moving on to the next chapter in his life, Sharon will attend the University of Wyoming. He will compete in wrestling and in rodeo for the Cowboys. As a saddle bronc rider, he says that horses and riding may have been his true first love.

