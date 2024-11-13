The Classical Academy's Andrew Brown on chasing down a state championship, Athlete of the Week

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group and does not reflect the same of KOAA.

The Classical Academy in Colorado Springs has made it to the quarter-finals in 2A football. While the Titans' success has been a team effort, one player stands out.

The impressive stat lines from TCA's Andrew Brown are what make him News5's Athlete of the Week.

Andrew had a perfect game in the opening round of the two-way playoffs, going eight for eight, finishing with 161 yards, two passing touchdowns, and one rushing score. And then he did all that without having to play in the second half.

But that's the type of year the senior has been having. He's thrown for more than 1300 yards and 19 touchdowns on 83 completions at a 60% rate. He's also rushed for more than 300 yards and added another nine touchdowns.

"The boy is good, right? Like this is an amazing season. I couldn't be more blessed again. I can't do this without my lineman. Give me a good pocket. Can this out my receivers catching those great, great balls," says Brown.

After a dominant 49 - 7 victory in the first round against Pagosa Springs, Brown, and the Titans will turn their attention to Berthoud for a quarterfinal matchup.

"Obviously, we can't dwell on the past. We gotta focus on next week, just like, like we all say every week, we gotta focus on our mindset and what we gotta do to execute the next week regardless of how the season finishes. We can't dwell on the past. We gotta focus on next week, just like, like we all say every week, we gotta focus on our mindset and what we gotta do to execute the next week regardless of how the season finishes," said Brown.

Andrew says that he has enjoyed his high school career and is thankful for every experience that he shared with the Titans.

"Be present in the moment, right? And I'll say I've tried to take that in a lot this senior year, being the last year playing football, just hey, be grateful that. Be grateful of your health. Be grateful where you're at right now," says Brown.

Andrew was unsure of where he will attend college, but he says that he has his options right now. His focus is on winning one football game per week until the Titans are state champions.

