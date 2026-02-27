Sand Creek’s Peggy Dean finishes 41-1, already chasing Pan-Ams and Olympics

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group and does not reflect the same of KOAA.

Peggy Dean, a freshman at Sand Creek High School, finished the wrestling season as the runner-up in the 100-pound weight class, and instead of hanging her head, she's already focused on what comes next.

Dean entered the title match with a 41-0 record but faced a two-time champion who had lost only one bout in her career.

"The season was pretty amazing for me. I found some good competition along the way," said Dean.

Despite the loss in the finals, Dean said the experience was one she values.

"I'm really grateful I got to wrestle one of the best in the country," said Dean.

She said the defeat won't slow her down.

"The match definitely did not go how I wanted it to go but I'll get back to the drawing board and come back and prove and get her back and get that state title next year," said Dean.

For Dean, a state title may be just the beginning. She has her eyes set on the biggest stages in the sport.

"Win the Olympics. That's definitely the highest one I could think of. I definitely want to win worlds, win pan-ams, women's nationals. I want to do things big in the future," said Dean.

She is already taking steps toward those goals this off-season, with plans to compete in the Pan-Am Trials and the Women's Nationals.

