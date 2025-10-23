Sand Creek's Ethan Mangrum leads Colorado in rushing yards, touchdowns

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group and does not reflect the same of KOAA.

Sand Creek High School junior Ethan Mangrum has emerged as one of Colorado's top high school football players this season, leading the state in both rushing yards and total touchdowns.

Through eight games, Mangrum has tallied nearly 1,600 rushing yards, averaging almost 200 per game, and has found the end zone on 27 different occasions. He also set a school record with a 99-yard touchdown run.

"I'd definitely say it's great. Like I said, a lot of work has been put in through the offseason. Each and every year, just working on getting better and better, even throughout the season. So I'd say, it really feels great, and it's a very good personal accomplishment," said Mangrum.

The junior has taken a significant leap since his sophomore season. Last year, he finished with 1,400 yards and 15 touchdowns, stats he has been able to surpass because of the nonstop work he puts in.

"Weight training consistently through the offseason, through the season, really all of it. Putting in the work to get faster and more explosive. Being able to move more fluidly," said Mangrum.

Mangrum has helped Sand Creek to a perfect 8-0 season thus far.

"I don't think there's anyone as of right now that can stop us," said Mangrum.

The Scorpions have never played in a state championship game, so a run at the title is definitely at the front of their minds.

"I think we'll go very far. I think we're going to do some great things and surprise some people," said Mangrum.

Mangrum and the Scorpions are two wins away from a perfect 10-0 regular season. They have a revenge game coming up in the regular season finale against Grand Junction, a team they lost to last year that kept them from making the postseason.

