Sand Creek senior Jeffrey Cooks steps into starring role after years as role player

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group and do not reflect the same of KOAA.

The high school basketball season has tipped off, and the Sand Creek Scorpions are looking to build on last year's run to the Great 8, but this year's roster looks very different. After graduating most of their key players and primary scorers from the 2024-2025 season, the Scorpions will turn to senior Jeffrey Cooks.

During his sophomore and junior years, Jeffery was one of Sand Creek's role players. He came off the bench, set some screens, moved the ball, and did just enough to give the starters a breather. Now he's their go-to guy, and he has to have a big year if Sand Creek is going to go further than they did a season ago.

Heading into his senior year, Jeffery had a career average of just 3 points, but in the season opener, he went off for 19. That's a small sample size, but it's a testament to how hard he worked in the offseason.

"I feel like the summer was pretty hard. We put in a lot of work. We were here a lot. I feel like we weren't even out of school because we were here every day," Cooks said.

His dad, who also serves as the Sand Creek head coach, praised his dedication and growth.

"He's really just matured, working very, very hard. Working on his body, working on his game, and working on being a leader, so I really just think he's prepared himself to have the kind of year that he wants to have," coach Cooks said.

Though he is expected to score more points, Jeffery understands that his role expands beyond that.

"Having to handle the ball, having to be in the game at the end of games when it's a close game, having to have coach on me, having to rely on these other guys to make plays, and having to be relied on," Cooks said.

And he has the respect of his teammates.

"Vocally, he is the leader. He's one of the leaders in the school on campus so for him it's simple, and it makes it a little bit easier because dad is coach, so kind of just sees in the footprints," coach Cooks stated.

The season has just begun, and it'll be exciting to see how well Jeffery and the Scorpions do throughout the season.

