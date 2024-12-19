Pueblo West’s Gavin Lockett committed to Northern Colorado football

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group and do not reflect the same of KOAA.

The Pueblo West quarterback earned first-team all-state honors after an incredible senior season where he posted more than 2,600 all-purpose yards and 36 total touchdowns.

Just a few weeks after leading the Cyclones to the 4A state semifinals, Gavin committed to the Northern Colorado Bears.

Finishing his high school career with multiple division one offers is a lane that Gavin created for himself when he made the shocking decision to attend Pueblo Wet despite coming from a family rooted in Pueblo South.

Multiple of Gavin’s older family members played football for the Colts and he attended those games growing up.

It was a path leading directly to Gavin suiting up in the black and white Pueblo South uniform when the time came for him to enter high school. However, Gavin made a decision in the eighth grade that going to Pueblo West would work better for him in the long run.

"I really wanted to make football my life and make it my top priority. I just felt like coming out to Pueblo West and playing 4A football and getting to play all the Denver schools really gave me the best shot to play the best competition and get noticed and really be able to chase this dream."

Gavin made the varsity team as a freshman but his season was cut short due to a broken collarbone. He went through two surgeries and missed the majority of his freshman season while rehabbing, but he says the time off helped him to mature and realize just how badly he wanted to succeed.

Gavin returned his sophomore year and threw for 1,274 yards, rushed for another 335 yards, and tallied 15 total touchdowns. He took it a step further in his junior year as he posted 2,684 all-purpose yards, 38 touchdowns, and another second-round playoff appearance.

Gavin saw the fruits of his labor when the college football scholarships started coming his way. After much consideration, he made his decision to go to Greeley, Colorado, and join the Bears program.

"I feel like Northern Colorado is the best place for me to take my game to the next level and really mature as an athlete and as an individual and hopefully just keep going with football as long as I can."

Gavin will be enrolling in college during the spring semester to get a head start on his training in an attempt to fight for a spot and see some playing time during his freshman year.

___

