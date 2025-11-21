Pueblo South's Jake Pisciotta leads comeback playoff victory with 10 catches, 219 yards

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group and does not reflect the same of KOAA.

Pueblo South's senior wide receiver Jake Pisciotta delivered a standout performance in the team's first playoff victory since 2019 (not including a forfeit win in 2020), helping lead a comeback win against Conifer despite losing their starting quarterback to injury.

Pisciotta recorded 10 catches for over 219 yards and two touchdowns in the 50-42 victory over the higher-seeded Conifer team. The performance showcased why the four-year varsity player has become one of the state's top receivers.

"I was just trying to make the best out of it, just trying to make as many plays as I can," Pisciotta said.

But his impact was bigger than just what he did on the field. When the Colts’ QB1 went down and would not return to the game, Jake was one of the guys helping to keep the team’s spirits high.

"He really was one of those guys that rallied everyone up and got everyone going. He made plays throughout the game, but when we needed a play, Jake was there," head coach Ryan Goddard said.

Pisciotta's development over his high school career has been remarkable. The senior receiver has grown into a player who can take advantage of one-on-one coverages and even draw double teams, leading to his teammates being open.

"My growth has definitely meant a lot. I mean from junior to senior year it's definitely been a big growth because I didn't get doubled a lot last year, but I feel like this year they can still double me and I feel like I'm going to make a play," Pisciotta said.

"His growth has developed in how he matured throughout the years. He came in as a kid with high character and he's continued to develop that," Goddard said.

With nearly 1,000 receiving yards this season, Pisciotta ranks among the top 10 receivers in the state. But his motivation comes from those closest to him.

"I definitely do it for my family. I got little cousins that look up to me and I have a little brother that will be a freshman next year so I definitely do it for them. That's where my motivation comes from," Pisciotta said.

The senior is currently navigating the college recruiting process with multiple offers from universities. His combination of talent and character will make him a valuable addition to whichever program he chooses.

___

About Athlete of the Week

News5 works to honor the high school Athlete of the Week throughout the school year in our Wednesday evening newscasts. We’re looking for that special teen who is working hard and playing right all while making parents and coaches proud.

Nominate your Athlete of the Week today! See our current and past athletes of the week, click here.