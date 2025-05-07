Pueblo native Kain Medrano excited for opportunity to play in NFL

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group and does not reflect the same of KOAA.

Kain Medrano, a Pueblo East alumnus and UCLA linebacker, was selected by the Washington Commanders in the 6th round of the 2025 NFL Draft, becoming the first Pueblo native in decades to be drafted to the NFL.

"I was fluttered with emotions... I've never experienced the world lifted off your shoulders and that was the one thing that I can experience. I just felt a bunch of weight lifted off my shoulders," said Medrano.

Medrano always believed making the NFL was possible, but switching to linebacker during his sophomore year of college transformed that possibility into reality.

"I've gotten comfortable at a position I've never played before. I've gotten back comfortable playing the game of football. This is possible. This is real life possible and this is a real life situation now and that's probably when I realized, especially at linebacker, I can play in the NFL," said Medrano.

In Washington, Medrano will reunite with line backer coach Ken Norton Jr., who coached him at UCLA and who he credits much of his success to. He will also learn from defensive minds including future Hall of Famer Bobby Wagner and head coach Dan Quinn.

"What more can you ask for? As a defensive guy, as a linebacker, I don't really think you can ask for much more to (go into) a better opportunity to go in there and just learn from the best. I'm ready to take it all in and I'm excited to get there and I'm excited to get in the room and just learn football and take the next step," said Medrano.

As the first Pueblo native in decades to be drafted to the NFL, Medrano hopes to inspire the next generation of kids from his hometown.

"Pueblo is not a hole, it is not a black hole, it's not a trap. You can get out of there, but you have to sacrifice, and you have to put hard work into it, in anything you do. Whether that's football or you get a corporate job and you're high up on the totem pole and you have to move, it's possible. You just have to sacrifice, sacrifice, sacrifice, and work really, really hard. I thank Pueblo for everything they've done for me. I'm going to continue putting on for my city. I'm going to continue to inspire kids from Pueblo that it's not that black hole and you can make it out," said Medrano.

The Commanders are coming off their best season since they won the Super Bowl in 1991. Medrano says he's ready to do his part to keep the momentum going.

