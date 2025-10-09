Pine Creek softball player makes history with 150th career hit

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group and does not reflect the same of KOAA.

Pine Creek High School senior Kyleigh Croyle has etched her name in the school's record books by becoming the first player in the program's history to reach 150 career hits.

Over her four-year varsity career, Croyle has maintained a .538 batting average and struck out fewer than 30 times in nearly 300 plate appearances.

"I had no idea I was even that close to that number until I got that big sign and it was just amazing. It's actually a surreal feeling. If you were to tell me freshman year that I was to accomplish this, I would be in shock," said Croyle.

The milestone hit came as a surprise to Croyle, though her teammates' behavior gave her hints that something special was approaching.

"The way that everyone was acting, I knew something was up. I was a little nervous, but ultimately I was like just focus on the pitcher, focus on the pitch. And then just took a deep breath and it was a hit between the 5-6 hole," said Croyle.

Her 150 hit came in a 11-0 win over Liberty. In that game, Croyle had two hits, two RBI’s, and her 151st career hit, which was a home run.

Croyle also holds the school record for strikeouts thrown as a pitcher. She needs approximately 30 more strikeouts to reach the 400-strikeout milestone.

"It would be just so amazing. I'd be able to go out my senior year with a bang," said Croyle.

The dual-threat athlete credits her pitching experience with helping her performance at the plate.

"There definitely is an advantage because I kind of get to know the strike zone a little bit. And I think honestly, just being able to fight through the tough moments pitching, I think has set me up to be confident at the plate," said Croyle.

Croyle earned All-State honorable mention recognition in her junior year and is now pushing to make the first team in her senior season.

