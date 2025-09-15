Pine Creek senior Makenzie Eberly commits to Truett McConnell softball

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group and does not reflect the same of KOAA.

Makenzie Eberly, a senior third baseman at Pine Creek High School, has committed to continue her academic and athletic career at Truett McConnell University (TMU) in Georgia.

But her commitment to the private Baptist college represents more than just an opportunity to play softball at the next level.

"I really like the competition down south and I always wanted to be apart of that. I never really knew if I'd get that opportunity, so, once I got it, I thought that was awesome," said Eberly. "Comparably to the (other) schools, I think that Truett has a really competitive program and I love to be apart of that. I want to be apart of a winning squad and I want to feel that pressure."

Eberly will join the Bears program following in the footsteps of her older cousin, Reece, who played baseball at TMU as a freshman before a tragic car accident changed his life forever.

Reece served as a role model for Eberly throughout her childhood, inspiring her athletic pursuits and now her college choice.

"After his freshman year he got into a pretty gnarly car accident. After that tragedy he couldn't walk, couldn't talk, and he's now wheelchair bound," said Eberly. "The doctors gave him a pretty low survival rate. He's good today, but like I said, he's wheelchair bound so it's a strong honor to be able to play through him when he can't anymore."

For Eberly, the opportunity to play college softball represents the fulfillment of a childhood dream.

"As a little girl I always wanted to go play with the big girls, so, I thought it was really cool to be able to have that opportunity," she said. "I couldn't be more thrilled to be able to do it through (Reece) and Christ."

Eberly said she's excited to join the Bears program and looks forward to becoming part of a new community while having Reece as part of her journey.

___

About Athlete of the Week

News5 works to honor the high school Athlete of the Week throughout the school year in our Wednesday evening newscasts. We’re looking for that special teen who is working hard and playing right all while making parents and coaches proud.

Nominate your Athlete of the Week today! See our current and past athletes of the week, click here.

Loading…

___

Colorado Springs Utilities case hearing set for October to determine solar rate hikes The Colorado Springs City Council has set its rate case hearing with Colorado Springs Utilities on October 14th, and solar customers with Colorado Springs Utilities may be looking at a more expensive bill in the coming months. Colorado Springs Utilities case hearing set for October to determine solar rate hikes

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.