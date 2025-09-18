Palmer Ridge gymnast overcomes injuries to find joy in the sport again

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group and does not reflect the same of KOAA.

Kaitlin McArthur has been flipping, tumbling and vaulting for 14 years, but her journey in gymnastics hasn't always been smooth sailing.

The senior has become a key contributor to the Bears' success, but her path to achievement required overcoming significant obstacles.

"My freshman year, I had a neck injury and a spinal cord injury and that took me out of club gymnastics unfortunately," said McArthur. "I was in a neck brace for a while and it was obviously a huge setback and really just changed the direction of my life."

The injuries forced McArthur to step away from competitive club gymnastics, but she refused to let them define her athletic future. Her determination paid off as she came back stronger than ever.

In 2023, McArthur finished the season as the vault champion while also helping the Bears win the team title. A year later, she was crowned the floor champion, finished top-three in all other categories, and earned herself second place all-around.

"Just being able to get back up there and having to really relearn how your mind responds to doing these big skills was the hardest part," she said. "Obviously the physical part can come back through strength and conditioning, but I think training the mind to trust yourself again is super hard but I was able to do it for the most part."

The transition from club gymnastics to high school competition has provided McArthur with a different perspective on the sport she loves.

"I think in club gymnastics it's hard to find the line between fun and that's your job," said McArthur. "I think high school gymnastics has created a good environment where I can just go and participate and have so much fun. I go into every meet with my one goal of just doing my best and having fun. Even if I don't perform the way I wanted to, as long as I have fun with my team and my coaches, then it was all worth it."

As McArthur prepares to finish her senior year and end her gymnastics career, she reflected on what matters most to her after four years of high school competition.

"Obviously, I'm proud of all my accomplishments, but really being able to wake up every morning and still love the sport is so important and I am really happy I do," she said.

Looking ahead, McArthur has her sights set on a career in education with plans to become a second grade teacher. She also hasn't ruled out the possibility of staying connected to gymnastics through coaching.

