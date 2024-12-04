Nick Patterson and Alli Hazrati win silver at the pickleball world tournament

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group and does not reflect the same of KOAA.

Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the country and Colorado Springs is home to two players that took silver at the Professional Pickleball Association’s World Championships.

Nick Patterson and Alli Hazrati have been mixed pickleball partners for about half of a year and have already medaled on the world stage.

Nick was introduced to the sport in 1999 but he stepped away for a while before picking the paddle back up in 2019. Alli was a tennis player for the majority of her life but got into pickleball less than a year ago.

Nick and Alli partnered up through a mutual friend and that was the beginning of their “fire and ice” partnership.

“I like to think I’m cool, calm, and collected. I like her fiery attitude. You appreciate that out of a mixed partner and I think it definitely benefits us on the court. We each play our respective role and we balance one another,” said Nick.

Alli described herself as the fiery red-head but she appreciates the balance she gets from a partner who is more laid pack.

Leading up to the world championship tournament, the duo had to qualify. They did so at a tournament in Steamboat Springs and then proceeded to Dallas where the won the silver medal.

“The biggest loser,” is how Alli jokingly described taking home silver instead of gold.

They saw the glass half full in the situation. While they hoped to return to the Springs with a gold medal, they were both proud of the way they’ve performed and how far they had come as a duo in such a short time.

Nick and Alli are just getting started on the pickleball scene. They are awaiting the 2025 tournament schedule, but in the meantime they are consistently training and trying to grow as a pair.

“I think developing together has been huge. We’ve been really intentional since we started playing in the summer together. Figuring out what our strengths are and how we can best support each other, how to communicate well. We’re not married to each other so it actually works in our favor. We can communicate well,” said Alli.

