Myah Abeyta helps Pueblo East win first outright league title in 15 years

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group and does not reflect the same of KOAA.

The Pueblo East girls' basketball team has a won a league title outright for the first time in 15 years. The Eagles have been led by junior guard Myah Abeyta.

For the last two years, Abeyta has been the top scorer for Pueblo East. As a sophomore, she averaged 13 points, but back then, her game was one dimensional.

"For my sophomore year I wasn't really a shooter," said Abeyta. "They kind of knew I could drive so they would sag on me. Now that I can shoot and I made them respect that, they'll come out and it'll make my drive be there more."

Now, she puts up nearly 21 points per game, but her scoring is not the only area where she has grown. Her coach says she has become a vocal leader and also makes sure the players take the time to bond off the court.

"We went to like bowling and other places like that," said Abeyta. "It was just team bonding and getting us closer just because if we can't be a family outside of the court, we're definitely not going to play good together."

The Eagles are on an 11-game winning streak and have secured a playoff spot for the first time since 2020. Abeyta and her teammates are excited to play in the post season for the first time in their high school careers.

She says that they are a small team, but their defensive intensity is how they can keep up with bigger teams and hopefully make a deep run into the playoffs.

The Eagles will be hosting Falcon in the first round of the playoffs on Saturday at 6 p.m.

___

About Athlete of the Week

News5 works to honor the high school Athlete of the Week throughout the school year in our Tuesday evening newscasts. We’re looking for that special teen who is working hard and playing right all while making parents and coaches proud.

Nominate your Athlete of the Week today! See our current and past athletes of the week, click here.

Loading…

___





USAFA clears cadet area following anonymous threat, investigation underway Investigators are trying to figure out who sent an anonymous threat to the Air Force Academy that forced evacuations this morning. USAFA clears cadet area following anonymous threat, investigation underway

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.