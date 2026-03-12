Matthew LeBron reaches 2,000 career points, becoming the 16th player in CHSAA history to hit the milestone

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group and does not reflect the same of KOAA.

Matthew LeBron has doubled his career scoring total in just over one season, cementing his place among the greatest scorers in Colorado high school basketball history.

In January of the 2025 season, LeBron celebrated scoring his 1,000th career point.



Watch News5's coverage of LeBron's 1,000th career point below:

In the opening round of the 2026 3A playoffs, he drilled a transition three-pointer to hit the 2,000 point milestone, becoming just the sixteenth player in CHSAA history to accomplish this feat.

"It feels great. I knew I wanted to hit that 2,000 and I'm glad I hit it and it was just a beautiful moment. Hit it right in front of the student section in a blowout win. I'm glad coach called a timeout and I just got to enjoy that moment with my teammates," said LeBron.

LeBron racked up the second half of his 2,000 points between his junior and senior year. Taking a huge leap was a direct result of everything he has worked for.

"I got smarter and I gained 15 pounds. I got a point guard now that can find me. I think the biggest thing was my shooting. Just being able to knock down threes more efficiently," said LeBron.

Banning Lewis head coach Wes McKenzie mentioned what makes LeBron a unique scorer.

"It seems like the more difficult the shot, the higher percentage he shoots it. Also the bigger the moment, the more likely he's going to hit," said McKenzie.

LeBron proved that in a 44-point performance where he hit a game-winning shot in overtime to send Banning Lewis to the Great 8.

"I'm a tough shot maker at core and I got to show that. I was hitting shots and it was survival mode. It was hit those shots or we lose," said LeBron.

LeBron will continue adding to his career point total in the final week of his high school career, as the Stallions are just three games away from a state title. He reflected on what the achievement means in the broader context of Colorado basketball history.

"It's a great achievement. Just put in the work and let's see where it takes you and it took me there. I'm just truly grateful to even be on that list," said LeBron.

He also noted what set this milestone apart from his 1,000-point achievement.

“It was more unique. A lot of people hit 1,000 but only sixteen people in CHSAA have hit 2,000 so it was definitely a great achievement," said LeBron.

___

___

____

