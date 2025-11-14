Lewis-Palmer’s Cady Knight overcomes injury, earns PPAC Libero of the Year

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group and does not reflect the same of KOAA.

Lewis-Palmer senior libero Cady Knight has overcome a significant injury to lead her team into the 4A state volleyball tournament as the fifth seed, earning recognition as News5's Athlete of the Week.

It's been a roller coaster of a year for Knight. She had a ton of excitement coming into her senior year, setting goals for herself and hoped to break a few program records, but then there was uncertainty that she would even see the floor this season.

A few months before the season began, Knight broke a bone in her forearm.

"It really hurts me mentally. I was playing really good, like my best volleyball and then all of a sudden, it was like a roadblock and I couldn't do anything," said Knight.

But, she put every ounce of effort into her recovery so she could be back for her senior year.

"The recovery was like 12 weeks, so, it took a long time, and it was hard to not be able to pass or set the ball at all. I could barely serve because I'm left handed, but tossing hurt," said Knight.

Despite coming off an injury, Knight is having her best statistical season, leading the team in digs and aces, and earning her first career all-conference honor. She was named the Pikes Peak Athletic Conference (PPAC) Libero of the Year.

"She's the glue to our team. She really is with her positivity, with her athleticism, and her drive. She really is the thing that holds us all together," said her coach, Crissy Leonhardt.

"I think my teammates really push me to strive for my best, and I really help them strive for their best. I think it just means a lot to me that people see me as a leader on the court because I want to be a leader on the court," said Knight.

After reaching the quarterfinals once and the semifinals twice, Knight is hoping this is the year she can help the Rangers win the program's 10th state title.

