Lewis-Palmer senior Jonas Miller scores 1,000th point, leads Rangers toward state title run

Lewis-Palmer has a history of state championship basketball, the Rangers last won it all in 2022, but the program hasn't been able to get past the Great 8 since then. This year, senior Jonas Miller is hoping to change that.

"I want to get to the state championship. Never been there. I know this program has a lot of history getting to the state championship and I really want to get there. I mean it's my last year, so I want to get as far as I can," said Miller.

A four-year varsity player, Miller has made an impact since his underclassman days. This season, he is leading the team in four of the five major stat categories.

His coach, Bill Benton, has watched that growth firsthand.

"Watching him grow from that learner-student to now being a leader by example, leader by voice through things. Just really stepping into ownership that this is his team," said Benton.

Miller credits his development to a relentless daily commitment to improvement.

"I'm always working out. I'm always getting better every single day. Just the rule of 1% better everyday is important to me," said Miller.

That drive recently paid off with a major career milestone as Miller scored his 1,000th career point. Because of his scoring ability, Miller draws significant attention from opposing defenses, but his coach says that hasn't slowed him down.

"Everybody knows they have to stop him and he's always going to get their best defender, but he doesn't let that stop him. The ball is going to be in his hands when it matters," said Benton.

Even with that pressure, Miller doesn't force shots or rely solely on himself in late-game moments. Instead, he puts his trust in his teammates.

"I've built trust with them during practice and just during the big moments, even during the summer doing camps, they've always trusted me with the ball. I trust them with the ball. I know they are going to make big plays and they know I am going to make big plays," said Miller.

With that kind of leadership and chemistry, the Rangers hope this is the year they break through. Lewis-Palmer will look for an upset when they take on top-seeded Palisade in the Great 8 on Saturday at the Denver Coliseum.

