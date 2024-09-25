'I mean I'm a grown man playing a kids' game,' CSU Pueblo star has more aspirations outside of football

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group and does not reflect the same of KOAA.

A CSU Pueblo football star is looking to ink his name in the school's history books this season, but he is also thinking ahead for what's to come after his football career, making him News5's Athlete of the Week.

Reggie Retzlaff transferred to CSU Pueblo last year and had a historic season. In his first year with the Thunderwolves, he had 48 receptions for a team-high 805 yards. Of those 48 catches, 12 of them went for touchdowns, tying the school's single-season record.

Retzlaff is already off to a great start in his senior campaign. Through four games, he has 27 catches and nearly 600 yards. He has found the end zone five times already, putting him on pace to break the single-season record.

"I mean, obviously records are fun to break but, I think the biggest goal for me is just trying to do what I can do each game to help us win. Yeah it's a goal, but winning games is the most important thing," said Retzlaff.

Breaking the single-season touchdown record is just his short-term goal. Off the field, Retzlaff's long-time dream has always been to become a firefighter

"I've always kind of just had an infinity for helping people and I've always wanted to help people. Growing up with my best friend's dad, he was a firefighter over in California, and really just the impacts he had on me. It's a really great job, the more research I do about it the more I fall in love with it, so, I'm excited to start doing that," said Retzlaff.

But right now his focus is on football, and he plans to run into the end zone for as long as he can before he starts running into burning buildings.

"I want to play football as long as I can. I mean, I'm a grown man playing a kids game. It doesn't get much better than that. So, I'll ride it out to see how far it can take me and then when it's done, I'll be okay with it, hopefully," said Retzlaff.

You can catch Retzlaf in action at the ThunderBowl on October 5 when CSU Pueblo returns from its one-game road trip.

