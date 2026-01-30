'I have such a drive to win everything I do': Isabella Monk embodies the spirit of versatility

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group and does not reflect the same of KOAA.

Widefield High School senior Isabella Monk has redefined what it means to be a multi-sport athlete, leaving an indelible mark on the Gladiators' athletic program across three different sports.

Monk has been a starter on both the varsity softball and basketball teams since her freshman year and served as goalkeeper for the soccer team during her sophomore and junior years.

The standout athlete made history by becoming one of the few girls basketball players in Widefield High School's history to reach 1,000 points, achieving this milestone during her junior year.

Now in the middle of her senior season, Monk has accumulated nearly 1,200 points, 600 rebounds, 170 assists and 300 steals.

"It means absolutely everything to me. Coming in from my eighth grade year to my freshman year, I told coach that I would be the first girl to get it my junior year and I think I did accomplish that," said Monk. "I don't think there's been a girl or a player to hit it their junior year. It was just a mindset for me that every year I have to get better than the last and I think that's what pushed me to reach that my junior year."

Her achievements extend beyond basketball as she became the first Widefield athlete to score 1,000 points in basketball and record 100 hits in softball.

"I'm here for basketball mainly, but at the same time, I'm here to prove to people that if you really want to try something different, go for it," said Monk. "I just want to see myself reach goals that most people haven't and have that title, like, I'm out there to win it all no matter what sport I'm in. I have such a drive to win everything I do."

That competitive drive is leading Monk into uncharted territory. She plans to try out for tennis in the spring, with aspirations of making a run at the state tournament.

"I just know I'm competitive on a team sport level. Me being competitive individually, I feel like I can go almost all the way," said Monk.

As she rounds out her senior year, Monk reflects on her accomplishments with pride and gratitude for the community that supported her journey.

"My senior year is sad to leave because I feel like we are growing so much better as a community, but knowing that I'm leaving a lot behind for a lot of people to look up to is perfect for me," said Monk.

Monk has received multiple scholarship offers to play basketball at the collegiate level, but she has not yet committed to any school.

