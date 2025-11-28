Doherty's Michael Berry named CSML Player of the Year after stellar season

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group and does not reflect the same of KOAA.

Michael Berry has been lighting up soccer fields since he was 4 years old, and his senior season at Doherty High School proved to be his most spectacular yet.

The talented forward found the back of the net 18 times this season while adding five assists, earning him the Colorado Springs Metro League (CSML) Player of the Year award.

"My play style is creative, flair, speed, and IQ," Berry explained.

Berry credits his older sister, Trinity, as his inspiration to start playing soccer. That early influence has shaped a player who approaches the game with inventiveness, fearlessness and decisive decision-making. He only had one season playing with the Spartans as a newcomer to the Centennial State.

"The pride at this school is different than every other school I've been at," Berry said of Doherty. "We just had like a different type of grit than any other team. Like even when we came into a game knowing that we were probably going to lose, we came into it knowing that we might win, and sometimes we did."

The Berry family moved from Texas to Colorado about one year ago, with his mother Angela, supporting him every step of the way. She missed only one game this season, which includes away games, often filming memorable moments like the night he scored a hat trick.

"It's amazing," Angela said while wearing a proud smile, speaking of her son. "In the summertime, he would literally be at the field every day. And just to see that hard work pays off.... I told him, I wish I was that dedicated about something when I was his age."

Michael's dedication to the sport goes beyond just game time. His commitment to training and improvement has been unwavering, even through moments when he considered quitting.

"I'd just like to first off thank God for putting me in a situation," Berry said when asked what it meant to be named the CSML Player of the Year. "Because last year I was very uncertain on whether I would still be playing soccer, but luckily it's all up to God's plan and that He's helped me. And I want to thank to my mom. She's helped me through all the hard times, me wanting to quit soccer, but she's always like just pushed me and made sure I did everything I needed to do. And she provided for me. And I really appreciate that."

Angela wanted to point out that her son had a stellar season, all while maintaining a 3.5 GPA.His future plans remain open, with possibilities including playing professionally in Europe or pursuing the college route, potentially at the University of Denver.

The author of this article wanted to note that Michael is the son of a KOAA News5 employee. Being named as the CSML Player of the Year is why we decided to highlight him as the Athlete of the Week.

