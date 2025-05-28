CSU Pueblo's Katherine Higgins wins first national title in final shot put competition

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group and does not reflect the same of KOAA.

CSU Pueblo's Katherine Higgins capped her collegiate shot put career with a storybook ending, winning her first national title in her final competition.

Higgins entered into her senior outdoor season as a five-time All-American and a four time runner up in the shot put. She secured her title on her third throw of the day with a distance of 53 feet nine inches.

"I'm just overcome with emotion and I'm so proud of everything I've done this season and how far I've come in the last five years. And you get a taste of that being so close to the championship and then taking second, and taking second, and taking second, and then it just feels amazing to finally achieve your goals and go out on top," said Higgins.

The senior's journey to the top is even more remarkable considering she didn't know throwing was a sport when she was a freshman in high school.

After discovering shot put and finding early success, she committed to CSU Pueblo with a growing list of goals.

"'Oh I want to make conference.' Then you make conference, and you're like, 'I want to win conference.' Then you win conference. Then, 'maybe I'll qualify for nationals one day or get the school record or something.' Having accomplished everything I've set myself to this past five years has been incredible. I've just grown so much. Not only as an athlete, but and a competitor but also as a person," said Higgins.

Beyond her athletic achievement, Higgins also received the NCAA Elite 90 Award, which honors the athlete who reaches the championship level in their sport while achieving the highest GPA among their peers across all three NCAA divisions.

"The Elite 90 is something I hoped for but I was like, 'nah one of those (Colorado School of) Mines girls will get it' or something. But, it's amazing to achieve so much more than I ever thought possible. It's really hard being a student athlete, but it's amazing that I've been able to come so far and hopefully I'm inspiring those around me and those little girls that are coming up after me," said Higgins.

Higgins will continue inspiring future generations as she begins teaching middle school math in the next chapter of her life.

