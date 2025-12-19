Cruz Artaechevarria emerging as star for St Mary’s basketball team

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group and does not reflect the same of KOAA.

Cruz Artaechevarria has the name, the 6-foot-3 frame, and most importantly, the game to match his basketball aspirations.

The sophomore is on pace to double his production from a year ago, transforming from a role player into his team's go-to scorer and leader.

As a freshman, Artaechevarria averaged just under 7 points per game, with 2 rebounds and 2 assists to go along with one steal. Now he leads the team in scoring with 14 points per game, dishes out a team-high 4 assists per contest, ranks in the top 3 in rebounds with 5 per game, and nearly averages 3 steals every night.

"I think I kind of made who I was known pretty early. Last year I started out kind of slow but this year I think I picked it up a lot more and my presence this year is more known," Artaechevarria said.

At the end of the 2024-25 season, one moment stood out to Artaechevarria and helped him realize he had to become the primary offensive weapon for his team.

"Our last game we played Resurrection Christian, and I think I dropped a donut that game. I realized I had to score more if I want this team to go far," Artaechevarria said.

But most of his growth didn't have to do with his actual skill set on the court.

"Obviously, I got a lot better over the summer with skills, but more of a mindset shift. I just let the pressure get to me last year, coming in as a freshman and now I just feel more comfortable in a bigger role. I throw up before a lot of games, and now I don't really do that," Artaechevarria said.

The young player has grown in multiple ways in a short amount of time. Adding to his production on the court, he's in his second year serving as team captain.

