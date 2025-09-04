Cheyenne Mountain volleyball star Landry Roberts earns top ranking in Colorado

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group and does not reflect the same of KOAA.

High school sports are in full swing, and one local athlete is making headlines both on the court and in college recruiting circles.

Landry Roberts, a junior volleyball player at Cheyenne Mountain High School, has earned the highest individual honor in the state of Colorado. Before the season got underway, Roberts was ranked the number one player in the state, according to MaxPreps.

"I thought it was a joke or something. I was kind of shocked. I mean, I'm confident in my skills and confident in my performance, but I never would have thought I'd be ranked number one overall," said Roberts.

As a sophomore, Roberts finished the season with 361 kills, 159 digs and 62 aces while leading the Red-Tailed Hawks to their second straight semifinal appearance in the state tournament.

"I've always just tried to deal with adversity and never being the number one person, and I've always tried to work hard for that," said Roberts. "Being recognized and getting that opportunity was pretty special."

Roberts has already committed to play at Texas Tech University. Immediately after schools were allowed to contact her this past summer, her schedule was booked with phone meetings from colleges over the country, but the Red Raiders quickly became her top choice.

"I want to go to a school that loves me, not just likes me or just has a spot for me. But a school that has genuinely loved my character, my playing, who I am, and that's what Texas Tech was," said Roberts.

With the recruitment process behind her, she can shift her focus back to winning games for Cheyenne Mountain. Roberts said she has a larger role with the team this year after they lost nine seniors, and she hopes to lead them to a state championship.

