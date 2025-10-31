Brooklyn Blair's three interceptions power The Classical Academy to state championship

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group and does not reflect the same of KOAA.

Brooklyn Blair played her best game of the season, helping The Classical Academy's flag football team capture their first-ever state championship with a dominant 34-0 victory over Mountain View in the 4A title game.

The junior's championship performance was nothing short of spectacular. Blair recorded three interceptions, including a pick-six, caught a pass for a two-point conversion and had a long punt return that set up another score.

"I remember we set up in our defense and I saw that ball coming and I was like, 'that one's mine.' And so I got it, and I just ran as fast as I could," said Blair, describing her pick-six.

Blair's interception return for a touchdown came in the second quarter, extending the Titans' lead to 14-0 and providing crucial momentum for her team.

"You could see how it deflated the other team. Their attitude. They started hanging their head, they started looking dejected. The timeliness of it was really something. We had a little momentum at that time, but when she managed to do that, that gained a lot of momentum," said her coach.

Throughout the season, Blair's statistics were impressive. She led the team with 97 receptions for nearly 1,000 yards, tied for the team lead with 18 interceptions, and finished second in total touchdowns with 19. However, individual statistics weren't her primary focus.

"For me it's important to be a leader. I wasn't a captain this year, but I think that I was able to be an example for girls who are younger than me and be able to lift them up and show them what it's like to play Titan flag football," said Blair.

The Classical Academy has reached the state championship in each of the last two seasons. With their core players returning, expectations remain high for next season.

"I think if we can put in the work, then we definitely can get there and I know a lot of the girls are willing to. So, I know I'm hoping to be at state again and I'm going to do everything in my power to do it," said Blair.

