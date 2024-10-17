Athlete of the Week: Zariea Patrick, on maintaining academics and athletics during chemotherapy treatment

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group and does not reflect the same of KOAA.

Zareia Patrick, a junior at Harrison High School, is the definition of a student-athlete. She plays basketball, and volleyball, and manages track all while being enrolled at Pikes Peak State College to earn her associate degree by the time she gradates high school.

During Zariea’s sophomore year, things got a lot harder for her. She took an elbow to the head during basketball practice and was placed on concussion protocol.

"I completely blacked out on the court and I just started noticing not normal things," said Zariea. "Lights are too bright, headaches, fatigue, tiredness, and just not wanting to play sports in general anymore."

After being cleared from concussion protocol, she was still experiencing symptoms which prompted her to get an MRI. The MRI revealed that Zariea had a tumor on the right side of her brain. She began chemotherapy treatments twice a week, while still maintaining a 3.5 GPA and participating in all sporting events but treatments began to take a toll on her.

"I started falling out of love with sports. I've played sports my whole life so starting to fall out of love with it was definitely something that was a little scary at times," said Zariea.

Through it all, Zariea persevered and was able to ring the bell for her completion of chemotherapy on May 6, 2024.

"Getting to ring the bell is something I would never imagine myself ever going through in life. So having that experience was definitely mind-blowing. It was fun but a little sad at the same time because I didn’t expect myself to go through this. So having to go through it was a little sad but coming out of it strong and healthy was even better."

Zariea is now back to being a healthy, full-time student athlete thriving in both academics and athletics.

Outside of school, she is completing an internship with the children’s hospital. Her post-grad plans are to attend Howard University to pursue a career as a travel nurse or a general surgeon.

