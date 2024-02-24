Athlete of the Week: Walsenburg's Elton Chavez

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group and does not reflect the same of KOAA.

A high school basketball player in Walsenburg is among the nation's leaders in rebounds.

Elton Chavez leads Colorado in boards per game and has cracked the top five nationwide.

Chavez told News5 Photojournalist Carl Winder that when he was younger, Chavez had a basketball coach who was big on rebounds and big on placement under the hoop.

The Walsenburg Panthers will be playing in the state basketball tournament next week.

Chavez says he has already received offers to play college basketball, and Chavez says he also wants to study to be an engineer.

