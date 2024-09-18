Athlete of the week: Sonny Rogers, Mesa Ridge football

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group and does not reflect the same of KOAA.

Sonny Rogers had his junior year football season cut short due to an ankle injury. He finished the year with just seven receptions for 226 yards and one touchdown. After rehabbing his ankle and focusing on just school and football, he says this season has become a revenge tour.

He feels that his junior year stats do not define the type of player he is, and that he has a lot to show people this year. In the first game of his senior year, the wide receiving core spoke amongst each other and set a goal of 100 yards each.

Things did not go the way Rogers expected them to, though. Although Mesa Ridge won the game, he finished with just 51 yards and one touchdown.

A week later he responded in a huge way. During their 50-47 win, Sonny had three receptions for 222 yards and three touchdowns in a game that he felt made a statement.

That game was just a preview of what Rogers hopes to display the rest of the year. He says his goal is to continue having games like that and start attracting some division one recruitment.

