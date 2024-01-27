Athlete of the Week: Pueblo South's Maurice 'Mo' Austin

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group and does not reflect the same of KOAA.

A Pueblo High School basketball player is rewriting the history books in Colorado. Maurice "Mo" Austin is now the state's all-time leader in steals, and last week, he claimed the title of Pueblo's all-time scoring leader.

Austin told News5 Photojournalist Carl Winder his friends and family helped our Athlete of the Week through his legendary high school career.

Austin began his high school basketball career playing with his older brother, Tarrance Austin.

Last year as a junior, Mo Austin was a leader on the Colts team, and he averaged 31 points per game in just the first three games of the season.

After winning the 2023 Player of the Year for Class 5A, Mo Austin had his jersey retired.

Mo Austin has received offers to play at the next level. He says if college ball does not work out, he will aim to become an electrician.

