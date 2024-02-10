Athlete of the Week: Pueblo East's Julian Espinoza

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group and does not reflect the same of KOAA.

Wrestling is a family tradition for Pueblo East wrestler Julian Espinoza.

The junior is currently the best wrestler in the state for his classification's weight class, and he wrestles for a school that is the defending state champion in 4A wrestling.

Espinoza told News5 Photojournalist Carl Winder what wrestling means to him, and how his family and coaches helped drive him to capture his first individual state championship.

Espinoza is wrestling on Friday and Saturday in a regional competition. If he makes it through that, he will have a chance at a state championship starting next Thursday in Denver.

