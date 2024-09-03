Athlete of the Week: Pueblo Central's Amari Brown

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group and does not reflect the same of KOAA.

Amari Brown has been dubbed one of the top running backs in the state and he proved why that is during the Wildcats’ week one matchup at Discover Canyon.

Brown rushed for 208 yards that resulted in two touchdowns. He added another score with an 89-yard kick return and his three touchdown effort helped Central defeat Discovery Canyon 41-34.

He has been a player to watch since his breakout sophomore season, and the Central fans love to watch him put up big numbers. However, many may not know that his love for football began as an escape from reality.

“Just since I was little I’ve been playing football as kind of just like my get away,” said Amari. “Not necessarily having the best life growing up, it was kind of just like my resort to get away from all the negativity or noise around me.”

Instead of allowing the negative energy to weigh him down, Amari turned it into something positive and it doesn’t stop with his success on the field. Following the football season he is looking to help clean up his community.

“Anything that involves helping out the community. Whether it’s picking up trash or painting over the graffiti.”

Amari and the Pueblo Central Wildcats will suit up again on September 7th as they visit Eaton.

