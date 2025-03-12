Athlete of the Week: Pine Creek’s Leekaya Burke-Perryman

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group and does not reflect the same of KOAA.

Standing all of 5'3" tall, Leekaya Burke-Perryman, in the words of her teammate Keelin Sillls, is the embodiment of an Athlete of the Week and what the award stands for.

Often times, she is the smallest player on the court, but she feels more defined by her heart rather than her height, and it shows in her numbers. Burke-Perryman averages 11 points, four rebounds, five assist and three steals.

“It’s just amazing to show how short guards can play their heart out," said Burke-Perryman. "It’s just really exciting to see how far I’ve come with my height and that my height doesn’t really affect my game.”

In the nomination by Sillls, she said the following:

“Leekaya is undisputedly the best point guard in the state for 6A. When she chooses to lock someone down, they are not getting anywhere near the hoop without some serious work. She is able to hold the best guards/scorers in the state to single digits.” Keelin Sillis

Burke-Perryman added, “I think that my defense brings a lot of energy to the team and I think that they trust me to lock down the best players. I love that they trust me.”

Burke-Perryman has been a vital piece to the puzzle for Pine Creek. With her efforts as team captain and point guard, she has helped the Eagles to their first ever Final Four appearance.

"It’s been amazing," said Burke-Perryman. "It’s been a dream of ours and we worked hard to do it. We just needed to play Pine Creek basketball. It was just fun to see the coaches get something they’ve been wanting for a minute and the team so it’s really exciting.

Heading into the final weekend of her high school basketball career, Burke-Perryman was not expecting her teammate to put her in the spotlight. So, with her shining moment, she expressed her gratitude for the entire team.

“Thank you so much guys," said Burke-Perryman. "I love you guys. I would never be the point guard I am today without you guys. I’m going to miss this family forever and I love you guys and you guys are my best friends.”

Burke-Perryman and the Eagles will play in the Final Four Thursday morning at the Denver Coliseum as they hope to keep their historic season alive.

___

About Athlete of the Week

News5 works to honor the high school Athlete of the Week throughout the school year in our Tuesday evening newscasts. We’re looking for that special teen who is working hard and playing right all while making parents and coaches proud.

Nominate your Athlete of the Week today! See our current and past athletes of the week, click here.

