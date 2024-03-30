Athlete of the Week: Pine Creek High School's Carson Caplan

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group and does not reflect the same of KOAA.

It's the call our Athlete of the Week was waiting to hear! Pine Creek High School's Carson Caplan has committed to play football at Stanford next year.

Even though Caplan is a talented piano player, it was his skill on the football field that got him committed to one of the best Division I universities in the country.

“I want to be the most set up for success after football so I was like, 'where can that happen?'” said Caplan.

His answer was Stanford University.

“It's been my dream school and getting the opportunities to go to Stanford once we realized it was an option, it was a no brainer,” said Caplan.

For Caplan, it all started when he was young.

“Flag football with my dad coaching, that is where it all started,” said Caplan.

Growing to be more than six feet tall, he became an offensive lineman.

“I love hitting people, I have loved hitting people since I started playing tackle football and I realized it was the sport for me,” said Caplan. “Hit a guy as hard as I can. It all becomes muscle memory.”

In 2023, Caplan earned a spot on the CHSAA's all-state second team.

“Getting to play as long as possible has always been a goal of mine,” said Caplan.

He began his college recruiting process when he was a sophomore.

“To be honest, there were a couple times we had no idea what we were doing, we were sending emails out daily like, 'are we doing this right?'” said Caplan.

He compares it to riding a roller coaster.

“If there was another freshman that wanted to play college ball I would say, one be patient, the opportunity will come,” said Caplan.

He says the Stanford opportunity came when he least expected it. In January, Caplan visited Stanford as a commit and snapped a couple of pictures in his new uniform, saying he can't wait to play in the warm California weather.

Caplan has not picked a major yet, but he hopes to study something involving math or science. He will be a part of Stanford's debut in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

___

