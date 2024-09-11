Athlete of the Week: Lucas Driver, Fountain Fort Carson football

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group and does not reflect the same of KOAA.

The workload of a senior student athlete is very demanding. It becomes even more challenging when you add a job and being a father at the same time. Fountain Fort Carson's offensive lineman Lucas Driver is juggling all of the above after welcoming in his son Grayson.

“It's pretty tiring but I want to make sure my kid has a great life and I want to make sure I’m a good role model for him. So I try my best in the sport so he can look up to me in sports and I try to better myself as a man so he can look up to me in that way as well.”

Lucas does receive a lot of help and support from his family, and that just makes him want to go even harder when he is competing. He says that everyone steps up and helps him out when it comes to Grayson, and for that he just wants to make everyone proud.

He is the only returning starter on the offensive line for the Trojans and his head coach describes him as the dad of that group. Lucas has had to grow up and mature quicker than most and he has turned that into fuel and motivation.

Despite the heavy work load, Lucas says that it is all worth it when he walks into the doors of his home to be with his son.

“It's pretty special. Whenever I come home he'll scream dada and then I get to hold him and play with him. It's honestly like the joy of having him.”

___

About Athlete of the Week

News5 works to honor the high school Athlete of the Week throughout the school year in our Tuesday evening newscasts. We’re looking for that special teen who is working hard and playing right all while making parents and coaches proud.

Nominate your Athlete of the Week today! See our current and past athletes of the week, click here.