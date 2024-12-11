Athlete of the Week: Liberty’s London Praytor

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group and does not reflect the same of KOAA.

London Praytor is a seven-foot senior forward for Liberty High School and has committed to play for Toledo State.

London started playing basketball at the age of five and fell in love with it from there. Back when he was a lot shorter than he is now he worked at perfecting his ball-handling skills and his jump shot, but one took a lot more work than the other.

“I used to be a shooting guard, but I couldn’t really shoot.”

A lot has changed since then as the seven-footer is a threat from almost every spot on the offensive side of the floor. Between the eighth and ninth grades, London grew six inches and had to learn a new set of skills to fit his new body type.

As he became a more physical player at the forward position, he never lost the skills he learned as a guard and that took his game to the next step. As a big man with exceptional ball-handling ability and a consistent jump shot, London became a matchup nightmare for his opponents.

“No matter who’s on me I can have a mismatch. If I have a big I can blow by, a shorter dude I can post up or definitely shoot over a lot of people.”

London’s stellar permeances started garnering attention from college coaches including Denver University, Montana State, and many more. However, it wad the Toledo State Rockets that felt like the best fit for him.

“When I went on my visit all their players and coaches were cool from the moment I got there to the moment I left. It felt like somewhere I could spend the next four years and really grow and develop.”

Before he heads out to Ohio, London is focused on building something greater within the Liberty basketball program. He says he is hoping to build a stronger culture and make a deep playoff run this year so the underclassmen have some momentum to go off of for the next few years.

The Lancers are already off to a great start after taking down the defending state champions and winning the Coronado tournament.

