Athlete of the week: Lewis Palmer’s Alvin Jarrell

The Lewis Palmer baseball team is off to a perfect start to the season, and a large part of their success has been senior pitcher Alvin Jarrell.

“I want to see the team win. I want to see the team improve. Obviously, we want to win a state championship, but we just got to go day by day. One game at a time,” said Alvin.

Last year, Alvin finished the season with 85 strikeouts. This year, he’s up to 30 after the first six games. He has struck out exactly half of the batters he has seen thus far.

“I think I just matured more on the mound. I filled in my frame a little bit more and been more consistent throughout the year,” said Alvin. “In the offseason, I just hit the weight room more and threw more consistently. And the mindset was a long as I work as hard as I possibly can, the results don’t really matter.”

The mound is not the only place that Alvin has been hurting opposing teams. At the plate, he’s got 6 RBI’s which ties his for the most on the team.

Aside from his talent on the pitcher's mound and at the plate, Lewis Palmer head coach Brett Lester speaks highly of Alvin’s character and leadership within the Rangers program.

When Alvin was an underclassman, the seniors helped him get better, and now he is paying it forward.

He works with the younger pitchers and catchers to help elevate their game and put forth his best effort to turn Lewis Palmer baseball into a dynasty.

Alvin has committed to continuing his baseball career at Hutchinson Community College in Kansas.

