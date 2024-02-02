Athlete of the Week: Grace Minihane, Colorado Springs Christian Basketball

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group and does not reflect the same of KOAA.

A Colorado Springs basketball player is one of the top scorers in the state's 3A division. Grace Minihane is leading the Colorado Springs Christian Lions through another incredible season.

Minihane was a part of the 2023 women's basketball state championship team. She still remembers the feeling she had when she hoisted the championship trophy last season.

“I think the best part for me was after the fact when we were just running on the court with our teammates to each other, that was probably the best part,” Minihane said.

She said this year's team works really well together and they are hoping to win back-to-back state championships.

“We would like to finish the season with another 27-0 record and another state championship,” Grace said.

Wearing jersey #24, Grace is the captain of the Lion's pride. The Lions have won every game so far this season as they are head into a big rivalry game Friday night against St. Mary's.

“This year has been crazy. Just having a back-to-back state championship opportunity is really incredible. It's going to be really hard and we're not underestimating anyone. Every time we step on the court, we look at it as a challenge, whether it's in practice or in a game and we're really hoping to get a second one,” Minihane said.

Being the best is not an easy battle, it's one that comes with hours of sacrifice.

“Between being in the gym for practices and all my own weight training, it's just too many to count,” Grace said.

Grace's road to the top began years before she put on the Lion's uniform.

“It started when I was really young. My mom was helping one of her college teammates coach down at Cheyenne Mountain, and she would just bring us into the gym, me and my siblings,” Minihane said.

Her mom, Bridget Minihane, said Grace was just six years old at the time.

“Grace would be out there running with the girls on the side and pushing them and I'm like, 'oh, that's fun.' It's just fun to see. I didn't realize that inspired her, but she told me later that that kind of got her hooked,” Bridget Minihane said.

Since then, Grace hasn't been able to put it down. Her mom played college basketball for West Point and her dad was recruited to play hockey.

“My parents never forced a sport on me, they always wanted me to be an athlete but they never told me what sport it had to be. So I never felt any pressure to play basketball but since I do play, I am really thankful to have the guidance that comes along with my mom being a college athlete,” Grace said.

Grace's mom also helps coach the team. She sees how committed her daughter is to the sport and to her teammates.

“I've never met a more hardworking young lady. To watch her just do the grind every single day is great fun,” Bridget Minihane said.

Bridget Minihane said sometimes as her mom and her coach, she has to remind Grace to take a break.

“The unexpected thing is having to pull her off and say, 'no, no, no, actually the wise thing right now is not to practice more or you've done enough for today. You have done enough.' That's been the unexpected thing for me,” Bridget Minihane said.

She can see how hard Grace is on herself.

“You will never find anyone harder on her than herself. I can see her commitment to a certain skill and then the next thing I know translates onto the court. It's paying off,” Bridget Minihane said.

She credits her daughter for being a team player and helping out younger teammates.

“I get feedback from other parents. Like one time, a mom sent me a video before a game of Grace out there rebounding for the JV team as they're warming up and high fiving them. (The mom said) you have no idea what this means to me as a mom. And my mom's heart beamed,” Bridget Minihane said.

She said it makes her smile to see her daughter thrive in this sport and help others along the way.

“As a mom, I think it's just trying to be consistent in loving her well, but at the same time kind of holding her to her own standard,” Bridget Minihane said.

In her senior season, Grace ranks third in the state for player points, averaging 28 points a game, with more than 300 this season.

Driving to the basket, capitalizing on the rebounds and being steady at the free throw line, Grace dropped a triple-double with 43 points, 16 rebounds, and 10 steals against James Irwin. This was the most points she has scored all season.

“Committing to the sport has always just been easy for me because I've been able to put everything into it and I've had people who supported me along the way,” Grace said.

Grace does not call herself successful.

“Basketball is really humbling because you can never work hard enough, you can never be good enough. So every time I get on the court I know I can get better and so that is really encouraging,” Grace said.

She credits her success to the Lord, her parents, and coaches.

“First off, the Lord and his walk with me has made an impact, without it I would be sunk. Then, of course, my family and all the hours, especially my parents, that they put into me. I would not be anywhere near where I am without them,” Grace said. “Then my coaches, teaching me so many different styles of play that I feel very confident that I can play for any coach."

She also thanks her Pluto Basketball Club coach for helping develop her skill.

Grace said it's her teammates that get her motivated and excited to pick up the basketball.

“Then I would love to thank all my teammates, just the ones I have in the present, but the ones I've had in the past. They really shaped my character and who I am, and I'm really thankful for them,” Grace said.

As of February 1, 2024, the Lions women's basketball team is undefeated. They are currently 13-0 overall and 9-0 in league.

When the school year finishes, Grace is headed to the east coast. She is taking a postgraduate year in order to train, and she says she is looking forward to developing and growing her basketball skills. Grace hopes to go on to play college ball.

