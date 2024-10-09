Athlete of the Week: CSU Pueblo's Sonrisa Bustamante

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group and does not reflect the same of KOAA.

This week's Athlete of the Week is a fierce tennis player with a big heart and bold plans for the future.

This nomination comes from her grandmother, who wanted everyone to know about her granddaughter's kindness.

Sonrisa Bustamante is a two sport athlete at CSU Pueblo, competing in both tennis and cheer. Along with her school and athletic career, she also works two jobs. One of those jobs is coaching and caring for children with disabilities.

The inspiration started when she was in high school. As a senior, Bustamante asked a freshman with down syndrome to be her escort to the homecoming dance.

"I have a really soft heart for those kinds of kids because I don't see them any differently from what we are," said Bustamante. "They're just so nice and genuine and pure. They're very pure."

Bustamante also teaches kids how to play tennis.

After a doubles match, she gave medals to three sisters who were playing with her. One of the sisters has down syndrome, and her reaction to getting that medal has stuck with Bustamante.

"It was her first medal and I have a picture of it," said Bustamante. "She was just like the happiest person ever just to get a medal so it just brings tears to my eyes with joy because they are so happy when they're there."

Bustmante is a criminology major, but she hopes to pursue a career that allows her to continue working with disabled children.

"I was actually looking towards once I got done with college going and being a paraprofessional in a school and just helping out with these types of kids who have the disabilities and things like that," said Bustamante.

Bustamante says she wants to keep making a difference in lives of kids with disabilities. She even keeps in contact with the young man that she went to homecoming with five years ago.

