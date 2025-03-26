Athlete of the Week: Cheyenne Mountain's Abigail and Madison Turner

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group and do not reflect the same of KOAA.

Two is better than one.

Cheyenne Mountain’s twin sisters, Abigail and Madison Turner, have been shining on the field for the Red-Tailed Hawks lacrosse team.

Only in their junior year, they have been named captains of the team and they are two of the top three scorers on the team.

Abigail broke the school’s single-game scoring record with 11 goals against Ralston Valley. She’s up to 27 goals through the first four games.

The twins have been playing lacrosse for ten years now. The journey started on their seventh birthday when the CSU Pueblo lacrosse team surprised them with a birthday sign and their first-ever lacrosse sticks.

Abigail and Madison recently committed to play at the Division One level as they will be heading to Austin Peay State. The university is adding women’s lacrosse in 2026, making the twins’ freshman year just the second season in program history.

“We’re excited to see how it goes and to help start a program,” said Madison.

“Not a lot of people get the opportunity to say they get to be a part of building a program, so it’s really just an honor,” Abigail added.

They are just as big of stars off the field as they are on it. They are taking dual enrollment courses to earn college credits, taking pilot lessons and will receive their pilot’s license this summer, and coaching youth lacrosse.

