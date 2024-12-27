Athlete of the Week: Brooklyn Stewart

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group and does not reflect the same of KOAA.

When you talk about having a love for the game of basketball, Brooklyn Stewart is the perfect example. When you watch her play in games, or even in practice, she brings energy, the competitiveness, and enjoys every second she spends on the court

"Just the love everybody in my family had for basketball, it really influenced me, especially my older sister. She's a big influence to me and she played basketball and loved it so I wanted to do everything she did. I've just grown a love for basketball. It's been a process but I really, really love it."

But sometimes love can come with heartbreak. In Brooklyn's freshman year, she broke her leg and was faced with a long road to recovery

"Having to retrain myself to play basketball, the sport I've played my whole life was definitely a challenge. Just not being afraid and going all out was definitely a big part of it."

Love always wins in the end. After putting in the work and becoming an even better player than she was before the injury, college coaches started calling and she became a four-star recruit after her sophomore year.

"It was a big jump obviously. Just honestly the love I have for basketball and the grind that I had to do if I wanted to get to the level that I wanted to get to, it's just something I've wanted since I was a child. I've wanted to play in the WNBA my whole life is just knowing my goal and making sure I push for my goal."

Brooklyn took another step closer to her goal this fall as she committed to play college basketball at Oklahoma.

"I mean they're ranked number ten in the nation right now so it's very cool for the fact that I know how much I'll be pushed and the way that the coaches pour into the players was very cool to see. I was only there for three days but I just saw that immediately and as soon as I was there on campus I could instantly feel it was the perfect fit."

Adding a player like Brooklyn to a top-10 program in the country is a scary sight for the rest of the women's college basketball world.

