Athlete of the Week: Air Academy’s Kinley Asp

Air Academy junior, Kinley Asp, is one of the best high school basketball players in the state and she has the resume to back it up.

Starting her career at Colorado Springs Christian, Kinley helped lead the Lions to back-to-back state titles. In the state championship game during her freshman year, she put up 29 points on her way to her first ring.

As a sophomore, Kinley and the Lions went a perfect 27-0 and claimed their second straight state title. She was the second leading scorer that year as she averaged 15 points per game and led the team in assists with 6 per game.

The start of the next school year looked a little different for Kinley. After winning two state titles with the Lions in 3A, she transferred to Air Academy High School which was coming off a final-four run in the 5A state tournament.

With the addition of Kinley, the expectations for the Kadets season have risen tremendously.

“With them having such a great season and a lot of the girls returning, a lot of talk has been to get to the state championship. But just with my team, we are taking it day by day and practice by practice, just keeping our eye on the focus. Of course, we want to win a state championship just as many other teams do but we so we can’t really get ahead of ourselves and get cocky or anything."

Through the first 11 games of the season, the Kadets are a perfect 11-0. That brings Kinley’s all-time record to an outstanding 63-2, having not lost a game since her freshman year.

“I don’t take losing easy. I mean many people don’t but I think just for me I have such a passion for the game that every time I go on the floor, I want to win.”

She’s emerged as a high-profile recruit, receiving division one offers from the likes of Kansas, Montana, Utah State, Colorado State, and more.

With another season of club basketball to play, she doesn’t have plans to commit to a school until the beginning of her senior year.

